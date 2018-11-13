Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Inogen Inc (INGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,035 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,277,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Inogen by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,297,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,821.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $11,098,610 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INGN opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $111.49 and a twelve month high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

