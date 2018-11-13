Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.07.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $1,987,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $585,397.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,216.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,928 shares of company stock worth $8,332,406 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

