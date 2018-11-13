Aena SME (AENA) Given a €146.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AENA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €157.40 ($183.02).

Shares of AENA stock opened at €171.00 ($198.84) on Monday. Aena SME has a fifty-two week low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a fifty-two week high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

