Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.20. 18,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 653,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. FIX assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $660,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,386.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas A. Mitro sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $11,451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 234,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,112,039.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,117 shares of company stock valued at $19,459,226. 10.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,120,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/aerie-pharmaceuticals-aeri-trading-down-1.html.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.