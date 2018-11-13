AGCO Co. (AGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 14th

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

AGCO stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

