AGF Investments America Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,655 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 3.2% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after buying an additional 1,966,789 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,035,000 after purchasing an additional 939,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $760,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,973 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,925,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $779,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,303 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,274.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock worth $25,818,353 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

