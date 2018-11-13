AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 968 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 718.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

