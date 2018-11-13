AGF Investments America Inc. Trims Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

AGF Investments America Inc. cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 342,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 763,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

