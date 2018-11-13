AGF Investments Inc. Buys 500,017 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,017 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $87,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,393,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,802 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,583,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 729,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 698,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,291.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 628,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 601,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

