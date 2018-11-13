AGF Investments Inc. Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $106,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

In other news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $123,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 10,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $1,709,538.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $130.15 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/agf-investments-inc-increases-position-in-jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz.html.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.