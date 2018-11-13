Agilent Technologies (A) Downgraded by Cleveland Research to Neutral

Cleveland Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on A. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.44.

A stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 104,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

