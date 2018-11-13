Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 57,035 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 2.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $54,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,461,000 after buying an additional 2,699,518 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $87,056,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,187,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,671,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,932,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,089,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,827,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $518.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.68 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

