Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

AIMT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -0.10. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.