AirMedia Group (AMCN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMCN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 94093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

About AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN)

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

