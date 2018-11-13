Alcoa Corp (AA) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,190 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Alcoa worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 104.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.75. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

