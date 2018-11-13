Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.99 and last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 955124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.80.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.42.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 357.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.99” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/algonquin-power-utilities-aqn-sets-new-12-month-high-at-13-99.html.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.