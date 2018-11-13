Alibaba Group (BABA) Given a $195.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.52.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $142.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $370.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.