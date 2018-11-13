Alkermes (ALKS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes exceeded earnings and sales estimates in the third quarter of 2018. The company’s Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. The company also raised its revenue and earnings guidance for 2018. This year, Alkermes’ development pipeline will witness key events like the upcoming regulatory interactions for ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder and the ALKS 3831 ENLIGHTEN-2 pivotal study data in schizophrenia. The Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee jointly voted that the benefit-risk profile was not adequate to support approval of ALKS 5461. The launch of Aristada Initio during the third quarter has been encouraging. It further distinguishes the company’s position in the market and provides an opportunity to address unmet patient need. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenue”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,081. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.57 and a beta of 1.61. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $44,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,510 over the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 67.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,196,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after purchasing an additional 881,946 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Alkermes by 55,499.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 554,994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,626,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alkermes by 116.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 418,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Alkermes by 219.4% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

