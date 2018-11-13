All Sports (SOC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $266,137.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Hotbit and CoinTiger. All Sports has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $266,137.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00146393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00243702 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.60 or 0.10980867 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports’ genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,466,525,363 tokens. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain.

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Hotbit, ABCC, FCoin, HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.