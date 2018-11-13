Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,940 ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,731,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 2,304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV IXUS opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a 52-week low of $1,050.00 and a 52-week high of $1,260.00.

