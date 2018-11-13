Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Adobe from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.04.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $236.67 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $165.68 and a twelve month high of $277.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,608,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $5,247,062. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

