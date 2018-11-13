Allen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,264 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DATA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tableau Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tableau Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tableau Software by 537.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tableau Software by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,393 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $381,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,585,598.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Fink sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $421,624.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,672 shares of company stock worth $12,923,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

DATA opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. Tableau Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DATA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.27.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

