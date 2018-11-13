Allianz (ALV) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €210.92 ($245.26).

Shares of ALV opened at €191.00 ($222.09) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

