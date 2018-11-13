Allianz (ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €210.92 ($245.26).

Allianz stock opened at €191.00 ($222.09) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

