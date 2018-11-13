Allianz (ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €210.92 ($245.26).

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at €192.14 ($223.42) on Monday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.