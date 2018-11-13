Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on Allied Motion Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Dougherty & Co raised Allied Motion Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.19. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,899 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 355.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

