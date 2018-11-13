Allstate Corp (ALL) Holdings Trimmed by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,831,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allstate by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,082,000 after purchasing an additional 802,167 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allstate by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 572,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91,117 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $88.29 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In related news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

