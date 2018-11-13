Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,831,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,082,000 after purchasing an additional 802,167 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 572,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/allstate-corp-all-shares-bought-by-ing-groep-nv.html.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.