Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 71,955 Shares of Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 387.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,910,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 369,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,499,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Plug Power Inc has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 140.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

In other Plug Power news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $54,223.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,519 shares in the company, valued at $205,565.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 71,955 Shares of Plug Power Inc (PLUG)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/alps-advisors-inc-acquires-71955-shares-of-plug-power-inc-plug.html.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.