Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Stake Lowered by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,205 shares during the period. Ameresco makes up 1.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Ameresco worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $686.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $88,090.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,495.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $46,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,016 shares of company stock worth $515,506. 57.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Roth Capital lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 target price on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

