American Century Companies Inc. Has $52.77 Million Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 150,644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $52,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Marcus Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

