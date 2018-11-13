American Century Companies Inc. Invests $47.91 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Stock

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 742,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,906,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.86% of LPL Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,987,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,108,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,249,000 after purchasing an additional 117,989 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,524,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,826,000 after purchasing an additional 277,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 121,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 372,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $402,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,516.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.18.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

