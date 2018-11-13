American Electric Power (AEP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $74.50 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.03.

AEP opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.83%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

