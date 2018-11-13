American Financial Group (AFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Financial’s third-quarter 2018 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. American Financial is well-poised to benefit from impressive inorganic growth and restructuring initiatives. Better industry fundamentals with strong pricing and a higher renewal ratio should drive overall growth. Investment income has also been rising and the company expects the same to increase 15-18% in 2018. A consistent price increase in property and casualty business, combined ratio that compares favorably with the industry average, a strong balance sheet, low leverage cost and an efficient capital management are tailwinds. It lifted operating earnings view to the range of $8.35-$8.65 (up from the previous band of $8.10-$8.60). Shares of American Financial have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to cat loss is a concern for underwriting results.”

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.67.

AFG stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $98.22 and a 12-month high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.39%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 17,721 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $1,992,726.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $20,541,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,169 shares of company stock valued at $35,862,424. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 25,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

