American Superconductor (AMSC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.33. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 147.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 165,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $186,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 19.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,496,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 243,154 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.