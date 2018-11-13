AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Price Target Raised to $28.50 at Raymond James

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $402.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 16,530,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,120,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,235,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $170,324,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

