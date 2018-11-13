Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) CEO Acquires $19,000.00 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) CEO Brett Mcbrayer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 2,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AP. ValuEngine upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,497,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 58,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

