Amphenol (APH) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Amphenol’s ranking:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,960. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

