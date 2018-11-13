Amphenol Co. (APH) Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,407.1% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

