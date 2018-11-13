Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Given a $72.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

APC has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice cut Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE APC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 71,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

