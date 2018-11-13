Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $53,961,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.6% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,456 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

NYSE APC opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

