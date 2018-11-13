Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q4 guidance at $1.52 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $103.59.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $1,844,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $8,561,658 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

