Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Lowered by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nomura initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $8,561,658 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Lowered by Associated Banc Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/analog-devices-inc-adi-stake-lowered-by-associated-banc-corp.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.