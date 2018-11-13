Analysts Anticipate 1st Source Co. (SRCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Source’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.89. 1st Source reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $78.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in 1st Source by 47.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 81,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 268,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.28. 30,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,273. 1st Source has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

