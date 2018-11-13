Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.96. eHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 297.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of eHealth to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,319. eHealth has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $674.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 112,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth about $2,268,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of eHealth by 25.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

