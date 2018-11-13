Analysts Expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.21. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $487.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,883. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,688. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Reeg purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

