Analysts Expect Emcor Group Inc (EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.41. Emcor Group posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emcor Group.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of EME traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,731. Emcor Group has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

Emcor Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $136,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,855,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,884. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,731,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,568,000 after purchasing an additional 247,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,846,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,668,000 after buying an additional 109,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emcor Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.