Analysts Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.70. Hilton Hotels reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 14.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 770,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,244,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 83.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1,557.1% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 64,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 13.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $70.19 on Friday. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

