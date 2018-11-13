Analysts Expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.97 Million

Analysts predict that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will report sales of $311.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. InnerWorkings reported sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InnerWorkings.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $270.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.87 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of INWK stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 393,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $11.04.

In other InnerWorkings news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart purchased 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $52,516.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $658,684.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 101,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InnerWorkings by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

See Also: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InnerWorkings (INWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.