Analysts Expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.09. Jagged Peak Energy reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jagged Peak Energy.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.71 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

JAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

JAG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 106,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of -0.11. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $409,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,074,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,192,408.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Humber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,750 shares of company stock worth $1,611,750. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 72.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jagged Peak Energy (JAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.